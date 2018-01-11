Rock Springs Man Arrested After Standoff With Sheriff’s Deputies

Rock Springs/Green River, WY – A Rock Springs man involved in a standoff with sheriff’s deputies on Wednesday, January 10th is behind bars according to Sweetwater County Sheriff Mike Lowell.

Fredrick Charles Wilkening, Jr., 48, wanted on a probation revocation bench warrant (original charges Stalking and two counts of Violation of Order of Protection), was spotted by county detectives driving west on Sunset Drive in a red Dodge Ram pickup late Wednesday afternoon.

When Wilkening was stopped by a marked county unit, he refused to get out of his vehicle and a standoff ensued. Other county units blocked additional traffic to the area for safety’s sake, as it was not known whether or not Wilkening was armed, and units from the Rock Springs Police Department and Wyoming Highway Patrol arrived to assist.

During the standoff, Wilkening yelled obscenities at deputies and called upon them to “shoot him.” Ultimately, he got out of his vehicle and began walking toward them shouting “kill me” and “pull the trigger.” When he refused repeated orders to stop and go to the ground, a deputy shot him with a less-lethal “beanbag” round fired from a special shotgun. After a scuffle, Wilkening was handcuffed and placed in a county patrol vehicle. EMS personnel at the scene examined Wilkening and “determined he did not need further medical treatment at the hospital.”

Wilkening was transported without further incident to the Sweetwater County Detention Center, charged with the bench warrant and Interference with a Police Officer. He now faces additional charges of Domestic Battery, False Imprisonment, and Stalking in another case, and remains in custody in lieu of a total bond of $30,000 cash or surety.