Rock Springs Man Charged with Failure to Comply with Sex Offender Requirements

Bond was set today for a Rock Springs man charged with two counts of Sex Offender Failure to Report Change of Employment.

Circuit Court Judge Craig Jones set bond at $20,000 cash or surety Friday afternoon for Troy Allen Watkins, 48.

In Wyoming, sex offenders as defined must register with the Division of Criminal Investigation through the local Sheriff’s Office. Offenders are fingerprinted, photographed, and must also provide a range of information including vehicle information, address, and place of employment. They are also required to notify authorities if they change vehicles or jobs, or move.

Sheriff Mike Lowell said county detectives investigated reports that Watkins, a sex offender who pled guilty in Cheyenne, Wyoming in 2006 to Immoral or Indecent Liberties with a Minor, was not in compliance and filed charges with the Sweetwater County Attorney’s Office. He was arrested by deputies in Rock Springs on Thursday.

Watkins’s charges are felonies, carrying a maximum possible penalty of five years in prison, a maximum fine of $1,000, or both.

All Wyoming’s registered sex offenders’ photographs and other information are posted on the Division of Criminal Investigation’s website at http://wysors.dci.wyo.gov/sor/ . On the site, people can sign up for no charge for OffenderWatch, which provides offender information and email alerts. Lowell said that at present there are 98 registered offenders living in Sweetwater County, and county detectives conducted 119 offender compliance checks in 2016.

The United States Department of Justice maintains the national NCIC sex offender registry website at www.nsopr.gov, which is called the Dru Sjodin National Sex Offender Website after Dru Kathrina Sjodin, a University of North Dakota student who was the victim of kidnapping, rape, and murder in 2003 at the hands of convicted sex offender Alfonso Rodriguez, Jr. Rodriguez was convicted of Sjodin’s murder and sentenced to death in 2006.

As of press time on Friday, Watkins remains in custody at the Sweetwater County Detention Center.