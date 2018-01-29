Rock Springs Man Charged With Manslaughter

Sweetwater County Sheriff Mike Lowell and County Coroner Dale Majhanovich issued an update Monday morning on the Sheriff’s Office’s investigation of the homicide that occurred Sunday afternoon.

The victim has been identified as Danielle Nichole Martin, age 43, who lived in the Superior area east of Rock Springs.

Lowell said the suspect in the shooting arrested Sunday by county detectives is 41-year-old Stephen Jeffrey Taranovich, who is in custody at the Sweetwater County Detention Center on a charge of Manslaughter.

Lowell said patrol deputies responded Sunday afternoon to the report of a shooting at a residence north of Rock Springs. At the scene, they discovered Taranovich and the body of Danielle Martin.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Tuesday in Loveland, Colorado.

Rock Springs Circuit Court said Taranovich is expected to make his initial appearance in court tomorrow.