Rock Springs Man Charged with Felony Possession of Methamphetamine With Intent to Deliver

June 14, 2018

On June 14th, 2018 at approximately 0642 hours Detectives and Uniformed Officers from the Rock Springs Police Department executed a narcotics-related search warrant at 1925 Imperial Drive Apt. I13 in Rock Springs.

Upon entry, Detectives identified and detained two subjects identified as Joshua Sommerville (42) and Elena Monteleone (38). A subsequent search of the residence revealed a felony amount of methamphetamine and associated paraphernalia.

Joshua Sommerville was arrested for Felony Possession of Methamphetamine with the Intent to Deliver, Use of a controlled substance-Methamphetamine, and a Probation Violation.

  

The Rock Springs Police Department reminds citizens that all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

