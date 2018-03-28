Rock Springs Man Charged With Reckless Endangering

A Rock Springs man has been charged with Reckless Endangering after allegedly firing a gun into a neighbor’s home.

George L. Myers, 75 of Rock Springs, is charged with one count of Reckless Endangering, a misdemeanor punishable of up to one-year imprisonment and up to a $750 fine. The charge of Reckless Endangering alleges that the defendant engaged in conduct which placed another person in danger of death or serious bodily injury.

According to court documents, Myers was at his residence in Skyline Village Mobile Home Community on Monday attempting to trade firearms with another individual who witnessed the incident. The witness told investigators that Myers had a .45 caliber pistol and a .54 caliber black powder rifle. The witness said Myers was standing in the living room holding a firearm in each hand when one of the firearms discharged.

After the neighbor arrived home, the witness showed her two bullet holes in her mobile home. One of the bullets appeared to enter the home’s bathroom, travel across the room, and enter the door. The other bullet entered the shower and exited out the front of the home, leaving a lead splatter pattern on the shower wall.

Myers was arrested on Monday and released yesterday after making his initial appearance in court. A settlement conference has been set for April 26.