Rock Springs Man Dead In I-80 Crash

A Rock Springs man died from injuries sustained in a crash on Sunday.

Jason Trotter, 23 of Rock Springs, died from injuries sustained in a crash that occurred at about 12:45 p.m. Sunday around mile post 104 on I-80.

The Wyoming Highway Patrol says Trotter was driving a 2004 Chevy Trailblazer when his vehicle left the interstate for unknown reasons. The vehicle was overcorrected and left the interstate to the right where it eventually overturned.

Trotter was not wearing a seat belt during the crash and was ejected from the vehicle. He was transported to Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County where he died from his injuries.

The Wyoming Highway Patrol says alcohol and possible drug use are being investigated as possible contributing factors in this crash.