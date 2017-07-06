Rock Springs Man Pleads No Contest To Aggravated Vehicular Homicide

A Rock Springs man awaits sentencing after pleading no contest to Aggravated Vehicular Homicide yesterday.

Tyler Jones, 24 of Rock Springs, appeared before 3rd Judicial District Court Judge Rick Lavery on Wednesday. As part of plea agreement, Jones faces 13 to 20 years imprisonment, will pay court costs, and will pay $1,831.94 in restitution.

Jones is charged with Aggravated Vehicular Homicide in the death of Joe Garnica on July 18, 2015.

According to court documents, prosecutors believe Jones was driving on the I-80 Service Road at mile post three near Rock Springs when the vehicle rolled several times. Both Jones and Garnica were ejected, and Garnica died at the scene. Jones was life flighted to University of Utah Hospital for treatment of injuries.

Following the crash, Jones was unable to tell investigators who was driving the vehicle. According to charging documents, the driver’s side door was bowed out from the driver making contact with the door during the crash. Garnica did not suffer any obvious injuries to his left side. Jones suffered multiple injuries to his left side including a broken eye socket, injury to his left shoulder, and broken ribs.

In addition, medical records indicate Jones’ blood alcohol content was .185 three hours following the crash. Information from the vehicle’s computer determined the vehicle was traveling up to 110 miles per hour before the crash.

A sentencing date has not yet been set.