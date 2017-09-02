The Rock Springs Massacre

With Rock Springs in a coal boom in the late 1800’s, hundreds of immigrant workers were drawn to the area. Many of which were Chinese. By 1885, there were nearly 600 Chinese and 300 white miners working the mines here in Rock Springs.

The white miners in Rock Springs at the time consisted mostly of Irish, Scandinavian, English and Welsh immigrants lived in the downtown area of Rock Springs. The Chinese lived in what was know as Chinatown to the whites which was located in the Pilot Butte and Lowell Ave. area of Rock Springs. The Chinese miners lived in small wooden houses the company had built for them. Other Chinese who ran businesses such as herb stores, laundries, noodle shops, and social clubs lived in shacks they built themselves.

Even though the whites and the Chinese went to work in the same mines each day, the language barrier caused them to live separate lives. Each knew very little, if any about the other.

The fact that the Chinese miners were willing to work for lower wages, kept the wages of all the miners lower. The white miners were none to happy with this. This was fine with the coal company, but the white miners unhappy. Many of the white miners joined a new union that was growing in numbers across the country, the Knights of Labor. After yet another strike in 1884, mine managers in Rock Springs were told to hire only Chinese.

During the summer of 1885, there were many scattered threats against Chinese men in Cheyenne, Laramie and Rawlins. Threatening posters ended up in railroad towns warning the Chinese to leave Wyoming Territory or face devastating consequences. Coal Company officials ignored these signs as well as direct warnings from the union.

On the morning of Sept. 2, 1885, a fight had broken out between white and Chinese miners in No. 6 mine in Rock Springs. White miners fatally wounded a Chinese miner by striking him in his skull with a pick. A second Chinese miner was badly beaten. Finally a foreman for the coal company arrived and ended the violence.

Instead of going back to work,many of the white miners went home to grab their guns, hatchets, knives and other forms of weapons. They gathered on the railroad tracks near the No. 6 mine, north of downtown and Chinatown. While some of the white miners attempted to calm things down, most moved to the Knights of Labor hall, held a meeting and then went to the local saloons, where miners from other mines began showing up as well. Sensing the increasing tension, the saloon owners closed their doors.

It was a Chinese Holiday that day in Chinatown and many of the miners had stayed home from work and were unaware of what was developing.

Shortly after noon, between 100 and 150 armed white men, mostly miners and railroad workers, had gathered at the railroad tracks near the No. 6 mine. Many women and children joined them. Around two in the afternoon, the mob divided. Half moved toward Chinatown across a bridge over Bitter Creek. Others approached by the railroad bridge, leaving some behind at both bridges to prevent any nonwhites from leaving. More walked up the hill toward the No. 3 mine, north and on the other side of the tracks from Chinatown. Chinatown was nearly surrounded.

Many of the white miners shot Chinese workers in the buildings that surrounded the No. 3 mine, killing several. The mob then moved into Chinatown from three directions, pulling Chinese men from their homes, shooting others as they came into the street. Many Chinese fled, running through the creek, along the tracks or up the steep bluffs and out into the hills beyond. A few Chinese miners ran straight for the mob and met their deaths.

After making their way back through Chinatown, members of the mob began looting the shacks and homes, then set fire to them. Dozens more Chinese were driven out of hiding by fire and were executed in the streets. Other Chinese immigrants burned to death in their cellars. Many of the Chinese died that night while hiding in the hills and prairies from thirst, cold temperatures and their wounds.

The mob began to confront the company bosses who hired the Chinese forced them to leave town.

Sweetwater County Sheriff Joseph Young learned of the killing spree about an hour later. Young hopped on a special train and rushed to Rock Springs from Green River alone. Young later said there was nothing he could do. He and a few men protected the company buildings from burning.

Wyoming Governor Francis E. Warren had learned of the murders late that afternoon. Officials with Union Pacific took a special, fast train all the way from it’s company headquarters in Omaha, Nebraska, and headed west. They arrived in Cheyenne around midnight. Warren joined them on the train and by daybreak on September 3, they arrived in Rock Springs.

Governor Warren appeared to be the only person who knew what to do. Sending a telegram to the Army and to President Grover Cleveland in Washington D.C. asking for troops to be sent to Rock Springs to help restore order.

At Warren’s suggestion, the company ran a train slowly along the tracks between Rock Springs and Green River, taking stranded Chinese miners aboard and giving them food, water and blankets.

White miners demanded that no Chinese be allowed to live in Rock Springs, also that no one be arrested for the murders and burning, they also said that anyone who objected to these demands risked being hurt or murdered.

In the meantime, Uinta County Sheriff J.J. LeCain, in Evanston, was nervous. There were hundreds of Chinese miners who lived there, and worked the coal mines in Almy located eight miles north of Evanston. Many of the white miners left work in Almy, and formed armed mobs in the streets.

LeCain sent a telegraph to Governor Warren in Rock Springs asking for help. However with no territorial troops to command and no word from federal troops, there wasn’t much Governor Warren could do but to hop on a train to Evanston.

Governor Warren arrived on the morning of September 4. LeCain had deputized 20 men who were barely able to maintain order. On September 5th, a small detachment of troops had arrived in Rock Springs.

On September 6th, the striking white miners in Almy warned the Chinese that if they went to work, they would not leave the mines alive. Troops had to escort the Chinese from their camp in Almy to the safety of the much larger Chinatown in Evanston. The company assured them their property in Almy would be safe, however as soon as the Chinese were gone, whites looted their homes.

By now, almost all of the Chinese wanted to get out of Wyoming. Ah Say, the leader of the Chinese community in Rock Springs, was the first to ask for railroad tickets. His request was refused by company officials. Ah Say then asked the company men for the the two months of back pay the company owed the Chinese miners. Again, company officials refused.

Approximately two hundred fifty white citizens from Evanston handed Governor Warren a petition asking that the Chinese be paid off so they’d have enough money to leave. Again Governor Warren refused, this was a very risky decision on his part, as the situation could have exploded at any moment.

Governor Warren told them that this was a matter between the company and its workers, and none of his business.

Nearly a week after the first killing, more troops finally arrived in Rock Springs and Evanston.

On the 9th of September, the company gathered about 600 Chinese in Evanston, under the protection of armed guards, the Chinese were taken to the depot, loaded on boxcars, told they were headed west to San Francisco and safety.

Without their knowledge, a special car carrying Warren and top Union Pacific officials was attached to the back of the train. There were roughly 250 soldiers on board as well.

Leaving Evanston that morning, the train traveled slowly east, not west, arriving in Rock Springs that evening. At the depot, an angry crowd of white miners had gathered. So the train continued a little farther, stopping just west of Chinatown.

Once the boxcar doors opened, the Chinese realized they’d been tricked.

For several days, the Chinese were fearful of what the white miners would do and would not return back to work. Again they asked for passes to California and were refused. Again they asked for their back pay and were refused.

Soon the company store refused to sell food or goods to the Chinese who were not working and threatened to evict them from their temporary boxcar homes. Roughly 60 Chinese miners refused to go back to work and left Rock Springs any way they could.

Many of the Chinese miners who remained eventually surrendered. Miners regardless of race, were told by the coal company that if they did not report back to work by the morning of September 21, that they would be fired and would not be hired again anywhere on the Union Pacific lines. Needless to say, the miners returned to work.

In all, a total of sixteen white miners were arrested and later released on bail. A grand jury was assembled to consider exactly what the charge would be. Though the killings had been done in daylight, in front of other people, no one could be found who would swear to having seen any crimes. So eventually no charges were filed on any of the men.

Federal Troops built Camp Pilot Butte between downtown Rock Springs and Chinatown to prevent further violence and stayed for 13 more years.

In total, 28 Chinese were killed, 15 were wounded and all of the shacks and houses in Rock Springs’ Chinatown looted and burned, 79 in all.

Chinese diplomats located in New York City and San Francisco compiled a list of damages that totaled nearly $150,000. Congress finally agreed to reimburse the miners for their loss after pressure from the president. The government began to limit the number of Chinese who could come to the United States. Not having planned to stay in the first place, many Chinese gradually left Wyoming throughout the following decades.

Thanks to Gov. Warren’s decisive courage in the first days after the riot, many more killings were avoided. However, Warren’s actions of refusing to help with the back-pay question and helping to trick the Chinese onto the train that brought them back to Rock Springs, kept a big supply of Chinese miners in Rock Springs. This ensured that coal continued to flow out of the mines enabling the railroad to continue to run and making it easier for the company to resist demands from the white miners for higher wages. Which is what the Union Pacific had planned to do all along.