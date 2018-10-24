Rock Springs Mayor Candidate Ryan Greene Announces Two Endorsements

The race for Mayor of Rock Springs between Ryan Greene and Tim Kaumo is less than two weeks away as Tuesday, November 6th is election day.

Advertisement

Today, one of the candidates, Ryan Greene, announced two written endorsements from area business managers. Greene received the endorsements from Fred von Aherns, Vice President – Manufacturing, Genesis Alkali and Steve Gili, General Manager of Black Butte Coal Mine.

The following is the endorsement letter that Greene received from Fred von Ahrens (above left with Greene);

“I have lived in Wyoming for nearly 8 years now. My prior experience in living and operating a business in other states including Pennsylvania, Maryland, Kansas, Idaho, California and New Jersey have made me keenly aware of the impact that the political environment can have on a business and the community.

That said, I continue to be impressed with the caliber of candidates that step up for public service in Wyoming at the local and state level.

Living in Rock Springs and running our vertically integrated, Trona Mine with downstream Soda Ash, Sodium Bicarbonate and Caustic Soda Manufacturing Facilities in Green River, I have come to know both of the Rock Springs Mayoral candidates and fully appreciate that we have two very good candidates.

These decisions are never easy; however, I have come to know Ryan Green as a bright, open minded, creative and driven businessman. Ryan has worked to transform his family’s energy service business to address the changing market conditions. I have worked side by side with Ryan in learning how our respective businesses can have a positive impact on education, working to improve outcomes for our children. Currently Ryan and I are working with Climb Wyoming to employ low-income single mothers.

I am proud to endorse Ryan Green and believe if elected he will live and lead by his campaign commitment to listen, learn and lead.

Fred von Ahrens

Advertisement

The following is the endorsement letter Greene received from Steve Gili (above left with Greene):

“For the last 22 years, I have worked in the U.S. Coal Industry. It’s important to me that candidates for public office in our area understand, appreciate and support the extractive industries around Sweetwater County. That is why, I am proud to publicly express my support for Ryan Greene to be the next Mayor of Rock Springs – his understanding of the energy industry is first hand and extensive.

Our community needs a leader with a vision for the future; this is no time to dwell on the past. In particular, I am impressed by the LEAN Rock Springs initiative proposed by Ryan. Reducing waste and creating more efficiencies in government will help our city grow, develop, and improve. His plans to hire a full-time grant writer will allow the city to take advantage of funding opportunities that otherwise might be missed. Small and large businesses alike will benefit from his forward-looking plans.

Without reservation, and with tremendous hope for our city, I am pleased to endorse Ryan Greene for Mayor of Rock Springs.”

Steve Gili

General Manager, Black Butte Coal Company

Both Greene and Kaumo area seeking the Rock Springs Mayor position that is currently held by Carl Demshar who choose not to seek re-election.