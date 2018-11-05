Rock Springs Mayor Candidate Ryan Greene Announces Endorsement

The race for Mayor of Rock Springs between Ryan Greene and Tim Kaumo is tomorrow as Tuesday, November 6th is election day.

Today, one of the candidates, Ryan Greene, announced a written endorsement from former legislator and community leader Frank Prevedel. The following is the endorsement letter that Greene received from Frank Prevedel (above left with Greene);

I know leadership when I see it.

As a member of the Wyoming State Senate for fourteen years, and working closely with three governors, who provided a varying amount of leadership, I can attest to the qualities of Governors Hershler, Sullivan and Geringer, and to those Senators were leaders in legislation. As chairman of the Blue Ribbon Committee on Wyoming education, I can tell you about leadership on sometimes controversial topics. I know leadership when I see it.

I can tell about leadership in a host of younger men and women who will play increasingly larger roles in the development of our state and our communities. One stand-out individual destined for a leadership role is Ryan Greene, candidate for Mayor of Rock Springs in tomorrow’s election.

Ryan Greene ran a spirited and disciplined campaign in 2016 for the United States House of Representatives, and although out-spent by a candidate whose name familiarity was so great that she was the favorite in the race, Ryan’s efforts and his well planned and executed campaign made him a most formidable candidate. He gave his effort much rave reviews.

His leadership in local activities is well known as a coach in a variety of sports for young people, as a member of Wyoming Excel which is an organization which seeks to bring industry and education together. A published book “Quality Control”, working with Climb Wyoming, which attempts to employ single mothers. He is an active member of his church in Rock Springs.

So please join me in putting leadership into the Mayor’s office, by electing Ryan Greene.

Both Greene and Kaumo area seeking the Rock Springs Mayor position that is currently held by Carl Demshar who chose not to seek re-election.