The Mayor’s Tree Lighting in Green River is set to occur before the annual Holiday Lighted Parade on December 2nd.

At 5 p.m., Mayor Carl Demshar will light the large tree located at Cannon Park at the intersection of Grant Street and Elk/A Street.

The Tree Lighting is followed by the Holiday Lighted Parade at 5:30 p.m. Click here to learn more about the parade.