The Rock Springs Miners are at home this weekend as they take on the Pinedale Glaciers Friday, January 26 at 7 p.m.
The Miners will honor their five senior players before their first of two games against the Park County Ice Cats on Saturday, January 27. Senior recognition is expected to take place at 8:15 p.m.
The Miners will take on the Park County in game two on Sunday, January 28, at 8:45 a.m.
Below are the five seniors to be recognized this weekend:
Mckenzie Buckendorf
- Position: Center and Wing
- Years Playing Hockey: 9
- Favorite Hockey Memory: Winning state and going to nationals
- Advice: Take advantage of every opportunity to practice doing what you love, it’s the only way you’ll improve
Alicia Stevens
- Position: Goalie
- Years Playing Hockey: 7
- Favorite Hockey Memory: When we won the A state championship in 2014
- Favorite Quote: Winners never quit, and quitters never play hockey
Noah Achenbach
- Position: Defense and Goalie
- Years Playing Hockey: 13
- Favorite Hockey Memory: Winning Springs Fling for the 2nd time and the team having me go up to get the trophy
- Plans after High School: To be lucky enough to play juniors, attend school for 3d modeling and someday coach
Giovanni Pizzato
- Position: Forward/Defense and Goalie
- Years Playing Hockey: Since I was five
- Favorite Hockey Memory: Winning Spring Fling in Salt Lake City, Utah
- Plans after High School: Attend Western Wyoming Community College and study coding
Tanner Varndell
- Position: Forward
- Years Playing Hockey: 10
- Favorite Hockey Memory: Winning a state championship in 2013 with Coach John and coming close to winning state my freshman year with Coach Shaun
- Advice: No matter what, have fun playing hockey
Be the first to comment on "Rock Springs Miners to Celebrate Senior Night This Weekend"