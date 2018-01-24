Rock Springs Miners to Celebrate Senior Night This Weekend

The Rock Springs Miners are at home this weekend as they take on the Pinedale Glaciers Friday, January 26 at 7 p.m.

The Miners will honor their five senior players before their first of two games against the Park County Ice Cats on Saturday, January 27. Senior recognition is expected to take place at 8:15 p.m.

The Miners will take on the Park County in game two on Sunday, January 28, at 8:45 a.m.

Below are the five seniors to be recognized this weekend:

Mckenzie Buckendorf

Position: Center and Wing

Center and Wing Years Playing Hockey: 9

9 Favorite Hockey Memory: Winning state and going to nationals

Winning state and going to nationals Advice: Take advantage of every opportunity to practice doing what you love, it’s the only way you’ll improve

Alicia Stevens

Position: Goalie

Goalie Years Playing Hockey: 7

7 Favorite Hockey Memory: When we won the A state championship in 2014

When we won the A state championship in 2014 Favorite Quote: Winners never quit, and quitters never play hockey

Noah Achenbach

Position: Defense and Goalie

Defense and Goalie Years Playing Hockey: 13

13 Favorite Hockey Memory: Winning Springs Fling for the 2 nd time and the team having me go up to get the trophy

Winning Springs Fling for the 2 time and the team having me go up to get the trophy Plans after High School: To be lucky enough to play juniors, attend school for 3d modeling and someday coach

Giovanni Pizzato

Position: Forward/Defense and Goalie

Forward/Defense and Goalie Years Playing Hockey: Since I was five

Since I was five Favorite Hockey Memory: Winning Spring Fling in Salt Lake City, Utah

Winning Spring Fling in Salt Lake City, Utah Plans after High School: Attend Western Wyoming Community College and study coding

Tanner Varndell

Position: Forward

Forward Years Playing Hockey: 10

10 Favorite Hockey Memory: Winning a state championship in 2013 with Coach John and coming close to winning state my freshman year with Coach Shaun

Winning a state championship in 2013 with Coach John and coming close to winning state my freshman year with Coach Shaun Advice: No matter what, have fun playing hockey