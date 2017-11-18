Rock Springs Miners Defeat Riverton

In a hard fought game, the Rock Springs Miners skated their way to victory over the Riverton River Rats last night on their home ice with an 11-6 final score.

Miners Matthew Seymour lead the team with 4 goals and 2 assists in the game. Giovanni Pizzato was another leading scorer for the Miners with 3 goals.

Miners Goalie Noah Achenbach played another important part in the Miners win with a total of 24 saves out of the 28 shots he was presented with.

The Miners take the ice again this morning as they take on the River Rats a second time. The puck is set to drop at 9:45 a.m. on the ice at the Rock Springs Ice Arena.







