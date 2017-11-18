Rock Springs Miners Defeat Riverton In Game Two

In a hard fought game number two, the Rock Springs Miners were able to skate their way to victory over the Riverton River Rats this morning on their home ice with an 10-5 final score.

The Miners took the early lead in the first period with a goal by Matthew Seymour that was assisted by Justin Morgan. The Miners added one more point to the scoreboard in the first period going into period number two ahead by one 2-1.

Second period saw a back and forth battle between the two teams with the Miners adding two more points and only allowing two points to end the period ahead 4-3.

The third and final period saw the Miners run away with the game adding four additional points to the scoreboard and only allowing one goal. The Miners were able to finish the game with a final score of 10-5.

Caden Haskins was the leading scorer for the Miners with a total of three points and two assists. Matthew Seymour was the teams other leading scorer with three points and one assist. Tristan VanValkenburg is credited with two points and Tanner Varndell and Clayton Russell each scored one point.

The Miners are on the road for their next game as they travel to Casper on December 8th and 9th to take on the Casper Oilers.