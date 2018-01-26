Rock Springs Miners Fall By Two Against Pinedale

The Rock Springs Miners were unable to contain the strong offense of the Pinedale Glaciers as they fall, 4-2.

Miners Clayton Russell and Justin Morgan each put one in the net. Russell’s point came in the first two minutes of the first period off an assist from McKenzie Buckendorf in the first period of the game. Russell was the assist on Morgan’s point which came in the ninth minute of the third period.

Goalie Noah Achenbach was able to stop 50 of the 54 shots on goal.

The Miners are at home tomorrow night as they take on the Park County Ice Cats. Tomorrow night game is also senior recognition night and the Miners will honor their five seniors. Faceoff is set for 8:30 p.m. with senior recognition taking place around 8:15 p.m.