Rock Springs Miners Hockey To Play Riverton This Weekend

The Rock Springs Miners Hockey Team will be at home this Friday and Saturday as they take on the Riverton River Rats.

The Miners are coming off a tough loss to the Pinedale Glaciers and are hoping to turn that momentum around this weekend. The Miners take the ice Friday night and then again on Saturday morning against the River Rats who come into Rock Springs not having played any games so far this season.

The puck is set to drop at the Ice Arena at the Rock Springs Family Recreation Center on Friday night at 8 p.m. and then again on Saturday morning at 9:45 a.m.