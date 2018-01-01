Rock Springs Miners Host Laramie Outlaws This Weekend

The Rock Springs Miners Hockey team will be at home this Friday and Saturday as they host the Laramie Outlaws in a two-game homestand.

The Miners go into this weekend’s game coming off tough, two-game loss to Jackson Hole Moose in Jackson, but hope to rebound against Laramie.

Miners Forward Tristan VanValkenburg leads the team with a total of 11 goals and six assists for a total of 17 points on the season.

Goalie Kellen Schupp heads into the weekend with a total of 237 saves in five games.

The Miners face off against the Outlaws at 8 p.m. Friday and 10:45 a.m. Saturday at the Rock Springs Ice Arena.