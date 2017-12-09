Rock Springs Miners Lose Tough Game One To Casper

The Rock Springs Miners Hockey team lost a tough game one of two to the Casper Oilers last night 9-2 in Casper.

Miners Shane Johnson score the teams first point 16 minutes into the first period and the Miners were unable to add any points to the board until the third period when Tanner Varndell score in the first minute of play.

The Miners remain in Casper this morning to take on the Oilers for game two before traveling to Gillette this afternoon to take on Gillette Wild in a two game stand.

The Miners face off in game two against the Oilers at 8:15 a.m. at the Casper Ice Arena.