Rock Springs Miners To Play Jackson In Two Game Set This Weekend

The Rock Springs Miners Hockey team will travel to Jackson this Friday to take on the Jackson Hole Moose in a two-game series. The 2-5, Miners head into Friday’s game against the 9-0 Moose ready to play.

Miners Forward, Tristan VanValkenberg leads the team in scoring with 14 points, 9 goals and 5 assists in the team’s 7 games.

Forward Matthew Seymour is the teams second leading scorer with 12 points, 8 goals, and 4 assists.

Miners Defensemen, Caden Haskins is the teams third leading scorer with 8 points, 3 goals and 5 assists on the season.

The Miners face off at 6:45 p.m. on Friday and then again Saturday morning at 9 a.m. at Snow King Ice Arena.