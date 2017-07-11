Rock Springs Motocross Association To Host HPMA Race This Weekend

The Rock Springs Motocross Association will host rounds 5 and 6 of the High Plains Motocross Association Race this Friday, July 14 through Sunday, July 16 at the Rock Springs Motocross Track located at the Sweetwater County Events Complex.

The action begins with a practice scheduled for Friday July 14.

Sign-ups begin at 6 a.m. Saturday and Sunday. Riders will also be able to register Friday and Saturday night beginning at 6 p.m.

Practice begins each day at 7 a.m. with a mandatory riders meeting at 8 a.m. Racing to follow at 9 a.m.

Riders are required to have a HPMA Membership. Local riders are able to purchase a day pass to race.