Latest

Rock Springs Motocross Association To Host HPMA Race This Weekend

TOPICS:

July 11, 2017

Photo Credit: High Plains Motocross Associaton

The Rock Springs Motocross Association will host rounds 5 and 6 of the High Plains Motocross Association Race this Friday, July 14 through Sunday, July 16 at the Rock Springs Motocross Track located at the Sweetwater County Events Complex.

Landmark Plumbing Best

The action begins with a practice scheduled for Friday July 14.

Sign-ups begin at 6 a.m. Saturday and Sunday. Riders will also be able to register Friday and Saturday night beginning at 6 p.m.

Rons Ace Rental May

Practice begins each day at 7 a.m. with a mandatory riders meeting at 8 a.m. Racing to follow at 9 a.m.

Riders are required to have a HPMA Membership. Local riders are able to purchase a day pass to race.

 

 

SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE

1 Trackbacks & Pingbacks

  1. Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: July 12, 2017 -

Leave a Reply