Rock Springs Native and Author Amanda Rawson Hill to Host Book Signing Event Today

Author Amanda Rawson Hill, a former Rock Springs resident, will return to the Cowboy State for a book signing today beginning at 4 p.m. at Sidekicks Bookbar. The event will include a reading, discussion, and signing.

Advertisement

Honesdale, Pennsylvania September 2018 –Boyds Mills Press is pleased to announce the publication of THE THREE RULES OF EVERYDAY MAGIC, an emotionally resonant middle-grade novel by debut author Amanda Rawson Hill, who grew up in Rock Springs, WY and is a graduate of Rock Springs High School. This beautifully written coming-of-age story is about the power of kindness and the ties that bind families, especially during hard times. The book will be released on September 25, 2018.

Advertisement

Kate has trouble believing in magic, especially since the people she loves keep leaving her. But when Grammy tells her the three rules of everyday magic—believe, give, and trust—Kate can’t resist believing, at least a little. Following Grammy’s advice, she tries to bring her father, her best friend, and even Grammy herself back to her. Nothing turns out as Kate expects, yet the magic of giving—of trusting that if you love and give, good things will happen—will change Kate and her family forever.

School Library Journal says about the book, “ As Kate struggles to untangle the truth and find her power, she discovers new friendships and the enduring love of her family. The theme of loss is heartrending, the storyline fast-paced and compelling. A fine addition to middle-grade collections in need of character-driven family stories.”