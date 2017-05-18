Rock Springs Native Appointed As Judge For Second Judicial District Court

CHEYENNE, Wyo – Governor Matt Mead has appointed Dawnessa Snyder to be District Court Judge for the Second Judicial District in Carbon County. Snyder fills the vacancy occurring with the retirement of Judge Wade Waldrip on July 7.

Snyder is currently the Chief Deputy in the Carbon County Attorney’s Office. A Native of Rock Springs, Snyder has served as an Adjunct Professor for Western Wyoming Community College. She received her Bachelor and Law degrees from the University of Wyoming.

“Dawnessa Snyder has earned a reputation as an outstanding prosecutor. She has broad trial experience and has handled a number of highly complex and sensitive trials as a prosecuting attorney,” Mead said.

“All three nominees for this position were highly qualified. Dawnessa Snyder received strong support from fellow attorneys, child advocates, law enforcement and community members. The strength of this support was important in the final selection,” Mead concluded.

Many supporters cited Snyder’s successful prosecution of sex offenders and her compassionate work with child victims. She was instrumental in the construction of the Carbon County Youth Crisis Center, a group home for at risk children.

In reaction to her appointment, Snyder stated,

“I am humbled by Governor Mead’s appointment, and excited to serve Carbon County and the State of Wyoming by upholding the integrity of our judicial system and following in the footsteps of excellent Carbon County District Judges.”