Rock Springs Native Named Pac-12 Women’s Track Athlete of The Week

Rock Springs native Mesa Weidle was named the Pac-12 Women’s Track Athlete of the Week yesterday by the Pac-12 Conference.

Advertisement

Weidle, a 2014 graduate of Rock Springs High School, finished in the second place spot in the 400 meter at the Mark Faldmo Invitational this past weekend with a season-best time of 57.28. Weidle’s time was recorded as the best time by a Pac-12 athlete during the weekend and ranks 23rd in the Pac-12 overall.

Weidle is the third Pac-12 athlete to receive the honor since the school joined the league 2012.