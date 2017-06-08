Rock Springs Police Department Advise Public Of Dog Park Closure

Chief Dwane Pacheco would like to advise the citizens of our community that beginning Wednesday, June 14th, West Center Street will be closed for approximately two weeks to replace a sewer line.

Access to Animal Control will still be available, however, the dog park will be closed during construction. Please do not take your animals to the park during this time as possible hazards for your pets could exist due to construction and the park will not be maintained during this time. The Rock Springs Police Department will advise when West Center Street is open and it is safe for pets and owners to use the dog park. Thank you for your assistance during construction season.