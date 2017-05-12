Rock Springs Police Department To Host Open House

The Rock Springs Police Department is hosting an open house on May 18th. The public is invited to celebrate National Police Week with the RSPD and meet the officers and staff during the event.

The event takes place at the police department, located at 221 C. Street, from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, May 18th.

In addition to meeting the men and women of the department, special events will inform the public about how the department operates and what they do every day.

Special events include:

A tour of the police department

Bomb robot demonstration

K9 officer demonstration

CSI fingerprinting

Adopt-A Pet Program

The open house if free and open to the public.