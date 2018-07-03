Rock Springs Police Department Investigating a Stabbing

On Sunday, July 1, 2018 officers of the Rock Springs Police Department were dispatched to 1412 Clark St. #2 in reference to a stabbing.

Upon arrival, officers met with Rosario Bernal (50) who advised that he had stabbed his friend Leonard Bernal (53) in self-defense. Leonard had fled the scene in silver car.

Leonard was last seen in the area of Clearview Acres but he was not located by police until he checked himself into the hospital.

No arrest has been made, and the investigation is ongoing.