Rock Springs Police Department Responds to Single Vehicle Crash

On June 17, 2018, at approximately 1:46 a.m. Officers from the Rock Springs Police Department were dispatched to the 1700 block of Swanson Drive for the report of a one-vehicle crash.

Advertisement

Upon arrival, the officers observed the vehicle was blocking the southwest lane of Swanson. The driver of the vehicle, Ashley Gallagher (25) was trapped in the driver’s seat and was extricated by members of the Rock Springs Fire Department.

The driver was taken to Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County and later transported to by air to Salt Lake City for further treatment. The status of her injuries is unknown at this time.

Advertisement

The investigation is ongoing and charges are pending. Alcohol was a factor in the accident.

All persons are innocent until proven guilty.