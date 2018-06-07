Latest

Rock Springs Police Department Seeking Information on Jensen Jewelers Theft

June 7, 2018

Rock Springs, WY— RSPD is asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects in a larceny at Jensen Jewelers.

On June 6, 2018, at approximately 7:00 p.m. a Hispanic male and female entered Jensen’s Jewelers and requested to look at multiple items of jewelry.

After further investigation, employees at Jensen’s Jewelers realized multiple items that the couple had been shown were missing. The items missing are estimated to be worth between $25,000 and $30,000.

Attached is a photo of the suspects, if you have any information about their identity or this case please contact Officer Brough at 307-352-1575. 

