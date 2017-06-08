Rock Springs Police Department Seeks Publics Help With Arthur Park Vandalism

Chief Dwane Pacheco would like the public’s assistance in helping identify the suspect(s) responsible for recent vandalisms at Arthur Park.

On May 23, 2017 and on June 8, 2017, Officers from the Rock Springs Police Department responded to vandalism calls regarding the men’s restroom at Arthur Park which is located at 1800 Arthur Avenue in Rock Springs. On May 23rd the suspect destroyed the sink in the men’s bathroom and on June 8th the suspect destroyed the urinal in the men’s bathroom. Officers estimate the damage to be over $1000 making the crime a felony.

The investigation is ongoing and officers are unsure if someone is committing the vandalisms alone or if multiple persons are involved. If anyone has any information they are advised to contact the Rock Springs Police Department at 307-352-1575. Persons can remain anonymous if they wishu