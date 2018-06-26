Rock Springs Police Department Warns Against Leaving Children and Pets in Hot Cars

The Rock Springs Police Department reminds all parents, babysitters, and pet owners that leaving children and pets unattended in vehicles is not only potentially dangerous but may be investigated as child abuse or animal abuse. Advertisement

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports, “When temperatures outside range from 80 degrees to 100 degrees, the temperature inside a car parked in direct sunlight can quickly climb to between 130 to 172 degrees.” The American Academy of Pediatrics reports “In terms of heat-rise over time, it makes very little difference whether a car’s windows are closes or partially open. In both cases, a car’s interior temperature can rise approximately 40 degrees within one hour, even when the exterior temperature is only 72 degrees.

High temperatures, even for brief periods can be potentially dangerous to dogs and cats as these animal don't sweat to reduce built-up body heat but pant instead. Inside a hot car, these animals are recycling very hot air and panting gives no relief. The Rock Springs Police Department encourages pet owners to leave your pets at home in situations where you will need to leave them unattended. Parents and babysitters are encouraged to avoid all the risks associated with leaving children unattended in cars, especially in warm weather conditions by looking before you lock.