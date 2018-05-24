Rock Springs Police Department Warns of Auto Burglaries

The Rock Springs Police Department has noted a recent spike in reported auto burglaries over the past weeks and is looking to alert motor vehicle owners of a common threat which often occurs this time of the year.

Several motor vehicle owners around Rock Springs have reported coming out to their vehicles and finding the passenger cab having been rummaged through. In nearly all the cases the motor vehicle owners reported having left their vehicles unlocked while unattended. In the past, the Rock Springs Police Department has investigated auto burglaries where loaded firearms and other high-value items have been reported as stolen.

The Rock Springs Police Department urges all motor vehicle owners to keep your vehicles locked whenever you are not in them and to avoid using your vehicle to store easily pilfered high-value items, including credit and debit cards. The Rock Springs Police Department also encourages people seeing suspicious persons in your neighborhood, especially after dark, to contact the Rock Springs Police to report those suspicions at 307-362-6575.

The Rock Springs Police also reminds all who might consider engaging in this kind of tomfoolery that Auto burglary, entering a vehicle with the intent to commit a larceny, is a felony offense in Wyoming.