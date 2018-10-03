Rock Springs Police Department’s K9 Max Receives Donation Of Body Armor

Rock Springs Police Department’s K9 Max has received a bullet and stab protective vest thanks to a charitable donation from non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. The vest was sponsored by Stephen Warshaw of Linchpins at-Large LLC and embroidered with the sentiment “Gifted by Stephen Warshaw & his Linchpins at-Large”.

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. is a 501c(3) charity located in East Taunton, MA whose mission is to provide bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the United States.

The program is open to dogs actively employed in the U.S. with law enforcement or related agencies who are certified and at least 20 months of age. New K9 graduates as well as K9s with expired vests are eligible to participate.

The donation to provide one protective vest for a law enforcement K9 is $950.00. There is an estimated 30,000 law enforcement K9s throughout the United States. For more information or to learn about volunteer opportunities, please call 508-824-6978.