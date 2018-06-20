Rock Springs Police Department’s K9 Max to get donation of body armor

June 19, 2018

Rock Springs Police Department’s K9 Max will receive a bullet and stab protective vest thanks to a charitable donation from non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. K9 Max’s vest is sponsored by Stephen Warshaw of Linchpins at-Large LLC and will be embroidered with the sentiment “Gifted by Stephen Warshaw & his Linchpins at-Large”. Delivery is expected within eight to ten weeks.

K-9 Max is a 2-year-old Belgian Malinois who is certified in Patrol and Narcotics work. Max is currently assigned to Officer Ruslan Kolb. Max was donated to the Rock Springs Police Department by a local family and started his training in July of 2017. Max is certified in narcotics, patrol, tracking, and evidence searches. Max loves his job and enjoys searching for narcotics and finding bad guys in places that they shouldn’t be. After a long day at work, Max loves to unwind and have his belly scratched. When Max is not at work or training he enjoys the occasional nap during which he is dreaming of chasing anyone who dares to run from him. Max also enjoys destroying stuffed toys and is always looking for someone to throw a ball for him to catch. Max would like to thank the kind people at Vested Interest in K9 and those who contribute for their generosity and efforts in keeping not only Max safe but also his furry counterparts all over the nation.

Advertisement

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. is a 501c (3) charity located in East Taunton, MA whose mission is to provide bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the United States. The non-profit was established in 2009 to assist law enforcement agencies with this potentially lifesaving body armor for their four-legged K9 officers. Since its inception, Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. provided over 2,900 protective vests, in 50 states, through private and corporate donations, at a value of $5.7 million dollars.

The program is open to dogs actively employed in the U.S. with law enforcement or related agencies who are certified and at least 20 months of age. New K9 graduates, as well as K9s with expired vests, are eligible to participate.

Advertisement

The donation to provide one protective vest for a law enforcement K9 is $950.00. Each vest has a value between $1,744 – $2,283 and a five-year warranty, and an average weight of 4-5 lbs. There are an estimated 30,000 law enforcement K9s throughout the United States. For more information or to learn about volunteer opportunities, please call 508-824-6978. Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. provides information, lists events, and accepts tax-deductible donations of any denomination at www.vik9s.org or mailed to P.O. Box 9 East Taunton, MA 02718.