Rock Springs Police Investigate Auto Burglaries

The Rock Springs Police Department has responded to an increased amount of auto burglary calls as the weather heats up.

According to the RSPD, many auto burglaries in the area are committed when suspects find unlocked doors or open windows. This makes it easier for burglars to steal items and leave behind little to no evidence for the investigation.

Chief Dwane Pacheco is reminding residents to keep vehicle doors locked and windows up when the vehicle is unoccupied.

In addition, people are advised to keep valuables out of sight and remove items such as a wallet or purse when leaving the vehicle.

By following these tips, you can help yourself from becoming a victim of an auto burglary or related crimes. RSPD will be conducting extra patrols through residential neighborhoods to help prevent these kinds of burglaries.

If you have information, tips, or questions regarding recent auto burglaries, contact dispatch at 307-352-1575 to speak with an officer.

You can also report anonymously through Sweetwater Citizens Crimestoppers at 307-362-TIPS (8477).