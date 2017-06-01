Rock Springs Police Seek Help Identifying Shoplifting Suspect

The Rock Springs Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect from a recent shoplifting.

On June 1, at approximately 12:28 a.m., officers responded to Walmart at 201 Gateway Boulevard for a reported shoplifting incident. The suspect took merchandise without paying and left the store. He is described as a white male, with dark brown hair and left in a maroon and tan Buick Rendezvous without visible license plates.

If you have information to help identify the suspect, please contact Corporal Amanda Clawson at 307-352-1575. You may remain anonymous.