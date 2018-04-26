Rock Springs Raconteurs Toastmasters Celebrates 1st Anniversary

Rock Springs Raconteurs Toastmasters is celebrating its year anniversary with a celebration this evening. Members of the public are invited to White Mountain Library at 6 p.m. today to learn more about Toastmasters. Refreshments, door prizes, and a Table Topics contest will be offered. Since 2017, the club has been dedicated to helping people become better speakers and leaders.

Advertisement

“Rock Springs Raconteurs Toastmasters provides a supportive and positive environment where members have the opportunity to overcome their fear of public speaking and sharpen presentation skills,” says Jason Armstrong, Club President. “Other benefits include the opportunity to increase one’s confidence, build critical thinking skills and become an effective listener,” says Armstrong.

Chartered with 20 members in 2017, Toastmasters Rock Springs Raconteurs is located in District 26. The club meets the first and fourth Thursday of each month from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. in Room 1003 at Western Wyoming Community College in Rock Springs.

For more information about the club, please visit https://5740895.toastmastersclubs.org.

Advertisement

About District 26

District 26 is comprised of 3 states, 7 Divisions, 40 Areas, almost 200 clubs and approximately 4,000 members. To learn more about District 26 please visit: https://www.d26toastmasters.org.

About Toastmasters International

Toastmasters International is a worldwide nonprofit educational organization that empowers individuals to become more effective communicators and leaders. Headquartered in Rancho Santa Margarita, Calif., the organization’s membership exceeds 352,000 in more than 16,400 clubs in 141 countries. Since 1924, Toastmasters International has helped people from diverse backgrounds become more confident speakers, communicators and leaders. For information about local Toastmasters clubs, please visit www.toastmasters.org. Follow @Toastmasters on Twitter.

Advertisement