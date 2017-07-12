Rock Springs Ranks Second In List of Top Community College Towns

The town of Rock Springs recently made the list of TurboTenant’s Top Four US Community College Towns.

Rock Springs was the number two town on the list, beat out only by number one Mitchell, South Dakota.

With rent below the national average (averaging $830 for a two bedroom), WWCC’s 36 one-year-certificate options, and the school’s high participation in transfer programs, Rock Springs beat out Flagstaff, Arizona and Glenwood Springs, Colorado which rounded out the three and four spots.

Each city chosen for the study was required to have a top ranking community college, as well as a high level of amenities paired with affordable living. Each town chosen needed to provide average one bedroom rental prices of approximately $1,000 or less.

The full article and the town’s statistics can be viewed on TurboTenant’s blog at Top Four US Community College Towns.

About TurboTenant (turbotenant.com): TurboTenant helps independent landlords improve the investment performance of their properties by offering them access to online tools, previously only available to large property management companies. More than 40,000 landlords across the U.S. turn to TurboTenant for free, online solutions for landlords.