Rock Springs Resident Arrested After Alleged Hit And Run

A Rock Springs resident was arrested this afternoon after allegedly striking a child on a bicycle and leaving the scene.

A girl was uninjured following a vehicle versus bicycle crash Wednesday afternoon.

On May 24 at approximately 4:48 p.m., officers of the Rock Springs Police Department responded to the intersection of Elk and Grant Street for a report of a vehicle hitting a child on a bicycle. While responding to the crash, officers learned that the suspect vehicle had left the scene.

Investigation revealed that a group of children were crossing the roadway at the bottom of the A Street bridge when a white truck hit the bicycle that was being ridden by a female child. She was not injured.

Officers were able to locate the vehicle down the street at 320 Elk Street. The driver of the vehicle was identified as Jordyn Pivic, 22, of Rock Springs. Pivic was subsequently arrested for hit and run, driving an unsafe vehicle, and right of way on sidewalks and transported to the Sweetwater County Detention Center.