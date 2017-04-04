Rock Springs Resident Dies In Crash Near Cheyenne

A Rock Springs resident died in a crash near Cheyenne on Sunday.

According to Wyoming Highway Patrol, 39-year-old Gary Osborn of Rock Springs died in a crash that occurred on Sunday at 11:50 p.m. on Interstate 25 at mile post 15 near the northern city limits of Cheyenne.

Osborn was driving a 2007 Pontiac Solstice passenger car and was traveling north in the southbound lanes of I-25. The Pontiac, that was traveling the wrong direction, collided head-on with a southbound 2005 Lincoln Navigator driven by 34-year-old Gillette, Wyoming resident Omar Chavira Varela.

Osborn was not wearing his seat belt, was not ejected, and sustained fatal injuries on scene.

Omar Chavira Varela and his passenger, 21-year-old Gillette resident Miguel Chavira Gonzalez, were both wearing their seat belts and were taken by ground ambulance to Cheyenne Regional Medical Center where they were treated and released.

Impaired driving is being investigated as the contributing factor in this crash that marked the 21st highway fatality in Wyoming for 2017. There were 11 fatalities during this same time period in 2016, 27 in 2015, and 28 in 2014.