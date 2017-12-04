Rock Springs Resident Wows Onlookers In Third Year of Musical Holiday Lights Display



While many people enjoy putting up holiday light displays for all to enjoy, Rock Springs resident David Halter takes it to the next level.

Halter has turned his home at 830 Ridge Avenue into a lights display set to music. Passersby need only set their radio dial to 101.1 to hear Halter’s specially selected Christmas tunes set to lights.

In the third year of the display, Halter has worked to add lights, songs, and controllers each year.

This year’s display features five songs, approximately 1250 lights, and is operated by three controllers.

Songs include:

Silent Night by Lindsey Stirling (new this year)

Jingle Bells by August Burns Red (new this year)

Rudolph the Red Nose Reindeer Gene Autry

Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy by Pentatonix

Carol of the Bells by Trans-Siberian Orchestra

Halter is currently working on adding a sixth song, Wonderful Christmas Time by Paul McCartney, but he’s unsure if it will make this year’s line-up in time.

Creating such a display takes time, and lots of it. Halter programs each song for the display, meticulously going through each song five to ten second at a time to ensure the timing is perfect. It takes him an estimated 10 hours to program a new song. Because he adds new controllers and lights each year, he must take additional time to program the new lights for the previously programmed songs.

Just this year, Halter estimates he spent about 24 hours programming for the display, another five hours to put up the lights (with the help of two friends), and another two hours running communication lines.

The display isn’t cheap, either. Each controller cost Halter between $200 and $300. Halter also had to foot the bill to license the software used. Of course, he also had to purchase all the lights in the display. Because all the lights are LED, Halter said the display surprisingly has little impact on his electric bill.

Halter first decided he wanted to have a lighted Chirstmas display after visiting his sister in Greeley and seeing a home with the set-up. That family was referred to as the “Greeley Griswolds,” and Halter knew he wanted to do something similar.

After purchasing the home on Ridge Avenue, Halter had the perfect opportunity to fulfill his dream and put on a show for the community each holiday season.

The display can be viewed each night at 830 Ridge Avenue. It’s available for viewing Sunday through Thursday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. and each Friday and Saturday from 5 p.m. until 11 p.m. On Christmas Eve and Christmas, Halter will keep the display going until midnight.