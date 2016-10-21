Rock Springs Residents Appear In Court For Child Abuse Charges

A Rock Springs couple made their initial appearance in court today for alleged felony child abuse charges after an eight month investigation led to their arrests on Thursday.

Brittany Marie Tacadina, 21, and Justin Wynn Higby, 19, appeared before Rock Springs Circuit Court Judge Craig L. Jones to hear the charges against them. Tacadina is charged with one count of Aggravated Child Abuse, and Higby is charged with two counts of Aggravated Child Abuse.

Each charge carries a maximum penalty of up to 25 years imprisonment, a $10,000 fine, or both.

Tacadina and Higby were both appointed public defenders, and a preliminary hearing has been set for 10:30 a.m. on October 25th.

Prosecuting Attorney Lora Cooper requested bond for each defendant to be set at $250,000 cash or surety.

Cooper told Judge Jones that Tacadina has few ties to the community with no immediate family and little work history. She said the alleged abuse was a violent crime against one of the most vulnerable members of the community, noting the infant was only about 6 weeks old when the incident occurred.

“Her injuries are severe and likely to be lifelong,” Cooper said of the victim.

Tacadina told Judge Jones that she has ties to the community with people who she considers to be her immediate family. In addition, she said her daughter is still here and that would keep her from fleeing. She said her job is important as well, and she would not leave.

When considering bond for Higby, Cooper noted that he has immediate family in the community. She said he is not employed or is minimally employed and is facing 25 years for each charge.

Cooper described Higby’s alleged crime as an “exceedingly violent crime over a period of four weeks.”

Higby told Judge Jones that he is employed and hopes to make a career from the job he currently holds. He said all of his immediate family lives in the community.

“I have absolutely no reason to run,” he told Judge Jones.

Bond was set at the $250,000 cash or surety requested by the prosecution.

About This Case

The charges stem from an investigation that began on February 21, 2016 after officers responded to a report of an infant that was not breathing, according to court documents filed Thursday. While officers responded to the call, EMS arrived and performed CPR on the infant, who was transported to Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County.

The baby girl, who was a little under six weeks old at the time of the incident, was later transported to Primary Children’s Hospital in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Tacadina and Higby were identified as the parents and primary caregivers of the alleged victim.

According to court documents, Dr. Laskey of Safe and Healthy Families at Primary Children’s Hospital identified that the infant had a fresh fracture on her right radius, and healing fractures on the left humerus, right ribs, right tibia, and left tibia. In addition, the baby reportedly had parenchymal lacerations on several parts of the brain, along with retinal hemorrhages and multifocal seizures.

Dr. Laskey also said the baby had abrasions on both sides of her nose which were consistent with someone squeezing the nose and covering the mouth. She said the abrasions were inconsistent with the parents’ explanation that the baby scratched herself while sucking on her fingers.

The infant was previously treated for a leg injury on January 26, 2016. In that incident, Higby allegedly said he fell while holding the baby. Dr. Laskey said that she did not think the injuries were consistent with a fall as described.

Court documents state that the infant’s leg injuries were “consistent with forceful separation of the long bone from the shaft, which is caused only by yanking, forceful jerking, or pulling on the legs with substantial force.”

The rib fractures, according to Dr. Laskey, were “consistent with hands around the chest and squeezing.”

The brain injuries and retinal hemorrhages are consistent with head trauma, according to court documents.

Information provided to investigators by Dr. Laskey is quoted by the court documents. Dr. Laskey allegedly said in her notes provided to investigators, “Based on my [Dr. Laskey’s] experience and training, it is my medical opinion that the injuries/findings described above cannot plausibly be explained by accidental injury, pre-existing medical illness, reasonable discipline or benign events such as the fall Justin reports from January. Therefore, these injuries should be considered consistent with trauma (e.g. child abuse). This child is at high risk of further injury or death if returned to the hands of the caregiver who inflicted these injuries…”

Dr. Laskey’s stated in her case notes that the full impact of the injuries may not be known for months or even years. She said it is possible for the infant to “be speech impaired, visually impaired, unable to eat normally, or feed herself, among other things.”

Tacadina allegedly told investigators that she was not home during the January incident in which Higby said he fell while holding the baby.

During the more recent incident, she said she had left the house on February 21st and returned home to Higby who told her the baby was not breathing and that they needed to go to his parents’ house.

Higby also said that Tacadina left the home that day, and said the baby stopped breathing and was gasping for air after he changed her diaper.

According to court document, both Tacadina and Higby denied knowing what caused all the injuries. Higby said Tacadina had caught the baby’s arm in a car seat strap about six or seven days earlier, but he was unable to explain the other injuries.