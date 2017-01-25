Rock Springs Schools To Resume Classes Tomorrow

Classes for schools in Rock Springs are expected to resume tomorrow.

Sweetwater County School District #1 in town schools were closed today due to large snow accumulation and poor road conditions.

SWCSD#1 Superintendent Kelly McGovern today expressed appreciation to the maintenance, custodial, and other staff who worked while schools were closed.

In addition to the City crews, the Facilities staff worked long hours preparing school parking lots and roadways for classes to resume on tomorrow.

All classes and bus routes will resume within the District on Thursday, January 26, 2017 at their regularly scheduled time.

A make-up day for in town schools for staff and students has not been scheduled at this time.