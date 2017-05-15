Rock Springs Shrine Club’s Annual Vidalia Sweet Onion Sale Tomorrow

The Rock Springs Shrine Club’s Annual Vidalia Sweet Onion Sale will start up tomorrow morning at 9:00 am in the parking lot of Rock Springs Honda-Toyota, 401 North Center Street. The sale is scheduled to go until 5:00 pm Tuesday and Wednesday, if necessary. There are a limited number of bags of onions to be sold, so it is on a first come, first served basis.

The cost of the 10 pound bags is $15.00. Money raised from the sale of the onions, that come from Folsom Farms in Glennville, Georgia, help with local Shrine Club projects including the Shriners Hospital for Children in Salt Lake City.