Rock Springs Soccer Association Youth Soccer Registration Going On Now

If you have a boy or girl between the ages of four to 14 who is interested in playing youth soccer this spring, the time to on-line register is now through February 14th. Rock Springs Soccer Association on-line registration can be done at www.rssasoccer.org. Registration cost is $30.00.

In person registration will take place on February 16th at the Rock Springs Library on C Street between 5:00 and 7:00 pm. Cash or checks will be accepted at the in person registration.

Soccer practice is scheduled to begin in April. Games are played on Saturdays at Century Park.