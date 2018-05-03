Rock Springs Student Council to Host Dinner and Dance Friday

The Young at Heart Center in Rock Springs is hosting a dinner and dance on Friday.

The event is sponsored by the Rock Springs High School Student Council and is free to the public.

The event begins at 6 p.m., music will be provided by the E.I.O. Band and includes a Spaghetti Dinner.

The event is open to people of all ages, and children are welcome.

The Young at Heart Center is located at, 2400 Reagan Avenue.