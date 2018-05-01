Rock Springs Student Finalist For UW Spitaleri Award

From the University of Wyoming Daily News: Katherine Jacobs, from Rock Springs, was among six finalists for the Rosemarie Martha Spitaleri Award as the University of Wyoming’s outstanding graduating woman.

The annual award, established in 1964, recognizes a student for exhibiting the finest leadership, academic integrity and citizenship qualities. She is the daughter of Maribeth Jacobs.

Sophia Kwende, of Cameroon, was named the Rosemarie Martha Spitaleri Award recipient, while Gabe Selting, of Laramie, received the Tobin Award, as the outstanding graduating man during a recent ceremony honoring all the nominees.

Jacobs, who will graduate with a degree in family and consumer sciences, with a concentration in diabetics and environmental/natural resources, as well as a minor in sustainability, says she wants to benefit people in her future career — and UW helped her accomplish that goal.

“The University of Wyoming has offered me a premier interdisciplinary education through both the classroom setting and real-world work, volunteer and research experiences,” Jacobs says. “I have cherished my time at UW and look forward to utilizing expertise I gained here.”

One of Jacobs’ nominators says she goes above and beyond to give back to her campus and community.

“Katie clearly fills the criteria of academic excellence, service and leadership and contribution to UW,” the nominator says. “Katie is recognized in our department as one of those amazing students who only comes along once in a while.”

Another nominator has greatly enjoyed working with Jacobs.

“My experience with Katie has reassured me that I will have the opportunity to work with other students in the future who are as wonderful as she is,” the nominator says. “Seeing all of these activities together in her resume blows me away. Katie has made enormous contributions to the University of Wyoming and the greater community during her time here.”

Jacobs plans to attend graduate school.