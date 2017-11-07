Rock Springs-Sweetwater County Airport Releases Update

During their regularly scheduled meeting tonight, members of the Rock Springs City Council heard an airport update from Rock Springs Sweetwater County Airport Manager Devon Brubaker.

The Fiscal Year 18 SkyWest MRG update showed that only $160,733 a total of 10.16% of the $1,581,918 was used up to the current quarter.

The airport is up 55.3% in Jet Fuel sales and down in General Aviation AvGas sales 6.1%.

When it comes to the CY2017 Operations report the airport is up 12.08% in Enplanements, up 10.73% in Air Cargo and up 5.99% in Landed Weight.

Brubaker spoke of how the airport staff is looking for new/increased Revenue Streams and is looking for continuous cost reduction ways.