Rock Springs Teen Excels On The Track

Pushing yourself to be the best at what you do can be very challenging. The early mornings, the long days, and the numerous hours training can take it’s toll on you. But for one senior at Rock Springs High School, it is well worth it

Following in his dad’s footsteps, seventeen-year-old Brandon Gates enjoys strapping on his helmet and lining up in the gate next to 39 other riders.

Brandon, a 4.0 GPA student, is currently at the Millsap Training Facility in Georgia with fellow Rock Springs rider Layne Harsha. The camp is operated by Professional Motocross Rider Davi Millsaps. The camp is designed to help riders improve their timing on the start gate, cornering speed, jumping, breaking, and mental toughness.

When not battling for first place on the track, Brandon can be found relaxing to a movie on NetFlix, playing video games on his Playstation, or spending time his little brother Braxton and cousin Brady. Brandon enjoys taking Braxton, who has Down Syndrome, to the Recreation Center where the two enjoy swimming. He also enjoys traveling and spending time at Lagoon.

Brandon hopes to qualify for the Loretta Lynn Amateurs next year. The Loretta Lynn race is the biggest Amateur Race in the Nation.

He plans to attend college and race when his schedule allows. Brandon hopes to one day become a local pro wherever he chooses to settle down. He hopes to be like his father and still racing at the age of 40.

When asked what advice he has for younger riders, Brandon said, “You have to put in a lot of time and know that you will get hurt. It is only a matter of when and how bad. Your parents will spend a lot of money on you to do this sport so put forward 100 percent effort. Enjoy the time at the track with your moto family, and leave what happens on the track at the track.”