Rock Springs Teen Lives For The Thrill

Becoming the best in your sport takes lots of hard work, dedication, and a strong family support. One local motocross racer has all those.

For 15-year-old Layne Harsha, flying around a track at 60 miles an hour with other riders so close you can see what brand of gloves they are wearing is normal. Exciting even.

Layne spends most of his free time on the track perfecting his riding. In fact, Layne is currently at the Millsap Training Facility in Georgia with fellow Rock Springs’ rider Brandon Gates. The camp is operated by professional motocross rider, Davi Millsaps’ mother Colleen Millsaps. The camp is designed to help riders improve their timing on the start gate, cornering speed, jumping, breaking, and mental toughness.

When not battling bar to bar on the track, Layne can be found hanging out with friends, riding his bicycle, and riding his go-cart. In the winter months you can find him in the snow on his snowmobile.

Layne hopes to one day become a professional motocross racer.

When asked what advice he has for younger riders, Layne said, “You can do anything if you put your mind to it. Always be open to try different things and change what you are doing even if it feels uncomfortable because it might help you in the future.”