Rock Springs Tiger Boys Win 4A Regional Track Meet.

(Rock Springs, WY) – The Rock Springs Tiger boy’s enjoyed competing on their own own track as they won the team titles at the Boys 4A West Regional Track Meet which took place Friday and Saturday at Rock Springs High School. The Tigers narrowly out distanced second place Kelly Walsh by less than four points. Green River finished fourth in the boy’s meet.

Boy’s Team Scores: 1) Rock Springs 175, 2) Kelly Walsh 171.83, 3) Natrona 128.16, 4) Green River 90 5) Evanston 61, 6) Jackson Hole 24

In the Girls 4A West Regional Meet, the Rock Springs Lady Tigers finished third overall with Green River finishing sixth.

Girl’s Team Scores: 1) Kelly Walsh 164, 2) Natrona 126, 3) Rock Springs 114, 4) Jackson Hole 96, 5) Evanston 81, 6) Green River 63

Up next, for those who qualified, the 4A State Track Meet in Casper will take place Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Here are the results of Rock Springs and Green River competitors from Saturday’s Finals. To see Friday finals results, click here.

Girls 4A 100 Meter Finals: 3rd Andri Dewey, Green River, 7th Selena Cudney, Rock Springs

Girls 4A 200 Meter Finals: 2nd Andri Dewey, Green River, 4th Selena Cudney, Rock Springs, 7th Rhys Brandt, Rock Springs

Girls 4A 400 Meter Finals: 1st Jenae Ramirez, Rock Springs, 2nd Shaunt Longfellow, Rock Springs, 3rd Kezley Moore, Green River, 5th Rhys Brandt, Rock Springs

Girls 4A 1600 Meter Finals: 3rd Bailee Radakovich, Rock Springs, 8th Hanna Crockett, Rock Springs, 10th Kaisa Arnell, Green River

Girls 4A 100 Meter Hurdles Finals: 2nd Mariyah Brady, Green River, 5th Erika Wilson, Green River, 6th Jimena Campos, Green River

Girls 4A 300 Meter Hurdles Finals: 1st Ramirez, Jenae Rock Springs, 6th Kyla Henry, Rock Springs, 8th Jimena Campos, Green River

Girls 4A 4 x 400 Relay Finals: 1st Rock Springs

Girls 4A 4 x 800 Relay Finals: 1st Rock Springs, 4th Green River

Girls 4A Triple Jump Finals: 6th Kyla Henry, Rock Springs

Girls 4A Discuss: 5th Courtney Smith, Rock Springs, 6th Emily Quigley, Rock Springs

Boys 4A 100 Meter Finals: 2nd Oaklan Jenkins, Rock Springs, 5th Favor Okere, Rock Springs, 6th Jaeden Carnahan, Rock Springs, 7th Cole White, Green River

Boys 4A 200 Meter Finals: 2nd Oaklan Jenkins, Rock Springs, 3rd Erick Salcido, Rock Springs, 4th Kyle Cacho, Green River, 7th Favor Okere, Rock Springs

Boys 4A 400 Meter Finals: 1st Damon Longfellow, Rock Springs, 3rd Cole White, Green River, 5th Jaeden Carnahan, Rock Springs, 6th Brenden Lapp, Rock Springs

Boys 4A 1600 Meter Finals: 2nd Preston Portillo, Rock Springs, 4th Parker Jones, Rock Springs, 5th Braden Reichl, Green River, 9th Eric Clingenpeel, Green River

Boys 4A 100 Meter Finals: 2nd Trent Rasmussen, Rock Springs, 5th Chance Hofer, Green River, 6th Grant Huber, Green River, 7th Seth Hymas, Rock Springs, 8th Cole Goich, Rock Springs

Boys 4A 300 Meter Finals: 2nd Erick Salcido, Rock Springs, 5th Trent Rasmussen, Rock Springs, 6th Seth Hymas, Rock Springs, 7th Chance Hofer, Green River

Boys 4A 4 x 400 Meter Relay Finals: 3rd Rock Springs, 5th Green River

Boys 4A 4 x 800 Meter Relay Finals: 1st Rock Springs, 2nd Green River

Boys 4A High Jump Finals: 2nd (tie) Victor Pampuch, Rock Springs, 7th Derek Lionberger, Rock Springs

Boys 4A Shot Put Finals: 1st Hunter Spartz, Green River, 6th Nick Boldt, Green River

Boys 4A Discuss Finals: 3rd Victor Pampuch, Rock Springs, 4th Zach Geffre, Rock Springs, 5th Hunter Spartz, Green River, 8th Derek Lionberger, Rock Springs